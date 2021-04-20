Spanish Village Art Center
1770 Village Place
| +1 619-233-9050
Sun - Sat 11am - 4pm
Stroll through a Working Artist CommunitySpanish Village is a well known part of Balboa Park, and is one of my favorite places to visit. It's created using the romanticized version of a Spanish villa and about 250 local artists are represented here.
In many of the houses, you can watch the artist at work—glass blowing, painting, making pottery, and carving wood. If you're going to be in the area long enough, you can sign up for one of the dozens of art classes that occur throughout the year.