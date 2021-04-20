Spanish Beauty in Prague

As you enter the Spanish Synagogue sanctuary, in Josefov, Prague, it’s nearly impossible not to let your eyes plant themselves on the immaculately carved and painted dome ceiling for a good few minutes. Take several moments. Soak it in. Built in 1868 on the grounds of Prague’s oldest Jewish house of worship, you can’t help but feel the history within these sacred walls. Thanks to a late 1990’s restoration, the original splendor complete with stunning stained glass windows are now on view after being closed for 20 years. Be sure to visit the exhibit on the second floor prayer hall. The display places this, along with the other Prague synagogues and cemetery within Moravian and Bohemian Jewish history.