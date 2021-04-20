Spanish Panama Language School

Learn to Speak Spanish in Panama City Learn a language at home with CDs or take an immersive class in the country where the language is spoken, bolstering new skills with fun activities like salsa dancing?



Option 2, please.



Spanish Panama Language School, located in Panama City, offers both group and individual classes ranging from basic beginners' Spanish to advanced Spanish. The school even has classes for specialized language training, including medical and business Spanish. Many of the classes include excursions and activities (such as the aforementioned dancing) in the course fee.



