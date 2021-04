Beautiful park for a run or picnic

Spanish Landing park is a historical landmark, the site commemorates the 1769 meeting of the Gaspar DePortola and Father Junípero Serra expeditions. It is a beautiful park found along the San Diego Bay.What I like most about this park are the gorgeous views and it is rarely crowded. There is plenty grassy areas for a picnic, a wide sandy area for playing and a path shared by runners, bicyclists and walkers.