Spanish Landing Park

3900 N Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
Website
| +1 619-686-6200
Beautiful park for a run or picnic San Diego California United States

Sun - Sat 6am - 10:30pm

Spanish Landing park is a historical landmark, the site commemorates the 1769 meeting of the Gaspar DePortola and Father Junípero Serra expeditions. It is a beautiful park found along the San Diego Bay.

What I like most about this park are the gorgeous views and it is rarely crowded. There is plenty grassy areas for a picnic, a wide sandy area for playing and a path shared by runners, bicyclists and walkers.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

