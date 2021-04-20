Where are you going?
Spam Museum

Austin, MN 55912, USA
SPAM - the American Classic.

I had never heard of Austin, MN, prior to rolling through the state en route to the West. I stopped in to rest and went on a wander, and discovered that this sleepy town is home to Hormel Foods, purveyors of SPAM. Austin also houses the surprisingly entertaining and educational SPAM Museum, a stop you should make if you're ever in this neck of the woods. The exhibits are top-notch, the atmosphere is fun, and the chuckwagon out front serves the legendary Spamburger.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

