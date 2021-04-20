Where are you going?
Spaccanapoli

Via S. Giovanni Maggiore Pignatelli, 48, 80134 Napoli NA, Italy
Pizza was born here! Naples Italy

Pizza was born here!

Face it, you haven't really had 'real' pizza unless you jumped on a plane or train or any other type of transportation and got yourself to Napoli, in southern Italy and ordered a PIZZA! As Carly Simon sang for the James Bond movie, "Nobody Does It Better" and I don't care that you say you had the best pizza ever in your home town or in NYC or in Rome because you didn't really have the real deal in the place where pizza was born!

So I suggest that you take yourself to bella Napoli, in the shadow of Vesuvio, sit down at an outdoor restaurant or trattoria and say, "pizza, per favore!"
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

