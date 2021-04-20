Soweto Soweto, South Africa

Street art of Soweto Located across from Sakhumzi Restaurant and adjacent to Thali's Snack Bar I encountered wall art that captures the spirit of the people of Soweto and all of the once segregated townships. Walk up the street and you'll encounter vendors, dancers and all of the other things that cater to tourists. Soweto is a bit touristy but definitely worth a visit. I'd go in the morning or evening when the buses clear out. That's also when you can hang with the locals and get away from the Lonely Planet guides.