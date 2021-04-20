Where are you going?
Soweto

Soweto, South Africa
Located across from Sakhumzi Restaurant and adjacent to Thali's Snack Bar I encountered wall art that captures the spirit of the people of Soweto and all of the once segregated townships. Walk up the street and you'll encounter vendors, dancers and all of the other things that cater to tourists. Soweto is a bit touristy but definitely worth a visit. I'd go in the morning or evening when the buses clear out. That's also when you can hang with the locals and get away from the Lonely Planet guides.
By Joseph Diaz , AFAR Founder
