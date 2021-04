Sou'Wester [CLOSED] 1330 Maryland Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024, USA

Sou'Wester at the Mandarin Oriental Located in the stunning Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Sou'Wester is the mid-range choice for outstanding eats when staying in these luxury digs. The menu follows the name and offers up traditional American cuisine and some hardcore comfort food. I mean, when is the last time you saw hush puppies on a menu, and a gourmet one at that? I devoured these bit-sized dreams like they were freshly made donut holes, or gourmet hush puppies.