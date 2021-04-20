Southwest Military Museum LIbrary
4820 Leonard St, Cape Coral, FL 33904, USA
| +1 239-541-8704
Mon - Sat 9am - 5pm
Pay Tribute to U.S. Veterans in Cape CoralThe Southwest Florida Military Museum & Library in Cape Coral includes thousands of items donated by local veterans, from as early as WWI and WWII to the present day.
Gallery tours are available as well as open discussions with veterans concerning their personal experiences. Lectures by a WWII historian and a lending library are free of charge.
Stop in to view first-hand the uniforms soldiers wore while fighting for our country along with pictures, flags, and other memorabilia that has been donated by our local veterans and their families.