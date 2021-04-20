Southern Spice Taj Coromandel 37 Mahatma Gandhi Rd

Southern Gold Tucked within a member of the Taj Hotel's family, The Taj Coromandel, lies the finest South Indian cuisine in Chennai, outside of your grandmother's kitchen, that is. Southern Spice is everything intricate and aromatic about South Indian cuisine, with the service of a five star restaurant; white table cloths and impeccable attention to detail in a dining room designed with nods to the richest temple in South India. It is rumored that the chefs explored home kitchens uncovering recipes from the four southern most states of India and the flavors tell their story.