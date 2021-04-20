Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Southern Spice Taj Coromandel

37 Mahatma Gandhi Rd
Website
| +91 44 6600 2827
Southern Gold Chennai India

Southern Gold

Tucked within a member of the Taj Hotel's family, The Taj Coromandel, lies the finest South Indian cuisine in Chennai, outside of your grandmother's kitchen, that is. Southern Spice is everything intricate and aromatic about South Indian cuisine, with the service of a five star restaurant; white table cloths and impeccable attention to detail in a dining room designed with nods to the richest temple in South India. It is rumored that the chefs explored home kitchens uncovering recipes from the four southern most states of India and the flavors tell their story.
By Elise Hanna , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points