Southern Pacific Brewing

620 Treat Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-341-0152
Beautiful Brews San Francisco California United States

Sun - Wed 11am - 12am
Thur - Sat 11am - 2am

This 15-barrel on site brewery creates a wonderful variety of house brews that go swimmingly with chef Corey Walsh's beer influenced culinary skills.

Come hungry and thirsty, stay late and enjoy the ample indoor and outdoor communal seating areas. Named after the Southern Pacific railroad line that ran down Harrison Street in the early 1900's, this venue is a fantastic place for any beer lover.
By Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert

