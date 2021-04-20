Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Southern Kitchen

1716 6th Avenue
Website
| +1 253-627-4282
Soul Food at Tacoma's Southern Kitchen Tacoma Washington United States

More info

Sun 8am - 7pm
Mon - Thur 8am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 9pm

Soul Food at Tacoma's Southern Kitchen

It’s simply not possible to walk away from Southern Kitchen hungry; you’re much more likely to walk away carrying a doggie bag packed full of fried chicken, red beans and rice, and mashed potatoes. This little corner cafe is always humming with takeout and sit-down diners who know how deliciously addictive their soul food is. Here, breakfast can mean whole fried catfish or liver and onions, and the “veggie platter” is four sides and a sweet, fluffy corn cake. First-time visitors should try the fried chicken and collard greens, but everything is tasty and freshly made. If you have a sweet tooth, go for the strawberry lemonade, served in an oversized mason jar with a proud dollop of whipped cream on top.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points