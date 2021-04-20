Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Southern Exposure Gallery

3030 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Website
| +1 415-863-2141
Visit Southern Exposure in the Mission to View Local Art San Francisco California United States

More info

Tue - Sat 12pm - 6pm

Visit Southern Exposure in the Mission to View Local Art

Founded in 1974 on the premises of San Francisco’s oldest live/work space, Southern Exposure is a non-profit organization and gallery space committed to serving visual artists, providing, tools, resources, and an open and supportive environment.

Having moved from their original location to their current space on 20th Street in 2006, Southern Exposure has continued to serve as a hub for the visual artist community and also works as an advocate for public and youth engagement in the arts. The organization awards grants, holds workshops, offers many volunteer and intern opportunities, and, of course, showcases beautiful art.

Visit their website to learn more about current and upcoming exhibitions; nearly all are free and open to the public. Public hours vary, but are typically Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 6 pm and by appointment.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points