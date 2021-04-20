Southern Exposure Gallery 3030 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA

Visit Southern Exposure in the Mission to View Local Art Founded in 1974 on the premises of San Francisco’s oldest live/work space, Southern Exposure is a non-profit organization and gallery space committed to serving visual artists, providing, tools, resources, and an open and supportive environment.



Having moved from their original location to their current space on 20th Street in 2006, Southern Exposure has continued to serve as a hub for the visual artist community and also works as an advocate for public and youth engagement in the arts. The organization awards grants, holds workshops, offers many volunteer and intern opportunities, and, of course, showcases beautiful art.



Visit their website to learn more about current and upcoming exhibitions; nearly all are free and open to the public. Public hours vary, but are typically Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 6 pm and by appointment.



