South Sumatera

"Bird Houses" In Borneo From the Kumai harbor, Kalimantan, Borneo. The massive concrete buildings in the background are for harvesting swiftlet nests for birds' nest soup. Loudspeakers on the roofs broadcast bird calls to attract the real birds into the buildings. Once inside, the birds construct their nests out of saliva. The nests are extremely valuable commodities on the Chinese and Japanese markets, and harvesting them has become a huge industry in this part of Borneo. (Few of the concrete towers have such colorful facades; most are solid and gray.)