South Sea Cruises Port Denarau Terminal, Nadi, Fiji

Island-hopping on Seaspray Schooner Island-hopping is a must if you're staying in Nadi. This 83-foot sailing schooner visits uninhabited Modriki Island, where the Tom Hanks movie "Castaway" was filmed, and Yanuya Island, where you can visit a Fijian village (women will need to wear a long skirt or sarong).



The price includes unlimited beer, wine and soft drinks on board, a barbecue lunch, and use of snorkeling equipment, as well as transfers. The schooner leaves from Mana Island and the company uses a high-speed catamaran get guests there from Viti Levu.



