South Sea Cruises
Port Denarau Terminal, Nadi, Fiji
| +679 675 0500
Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm
Island-hopping on Seaspray SchoonerIsland-hopping is a must if you're staying in Nadi. This 83-foot sailing schooner visits uninhabited Modriki Island, where the Tom Hanks movie "Castaway" was filmed, and Yanuya Island, where you can visit a Fijian village (women will need to wear a long skirt or sarong).
The price includes unlimited beer, wine and soft drinks on board, a barbecue lunch, and use of snorkeling equipment, as well as transfers. The schooner leaves from Mana Island and the company uses a high-speed catamaran get guests there from Viti Levu.
over 6 years ago
Island Hopping
Operating under the name Awesome Adventures Fiji, this company offers a convenient way to see more of the region: island-hopping passes. Each pass, which ranges from 5 to 21 days, allows one "hop" per day. All travel is on their fully-outfitted high-speed catamaran.