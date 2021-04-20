Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

South Sea Cruises

Port Denarau Terminal, Nadi, Fiji
Website
| +679 675 0500
Island-hopping on Seaspray Schooner Nadi Fiji
Island Hopping Nadi Fiji
Island-hopping on Seaspray Schooner Nadi Fiji
Island Hopping Nadi Fiji

More info

Sun - Sat 7am - 8pm

Island-hopping on Seaspray Schooner

Island-hopping is a must if you're staying in Nadi. This 83-foot sailing schooner visits uninhabited Modriki Island, where the Tom Hanks movie "Castaway" was filmed, and Yanuya Island, where you can visit a Fijian village (women will need to wear a long skirt or sarong).

The price includes unlimited beer, wine and soft drinks on board, a barbecue lunch, and use of snorkeling equipment, as well as transfers. The schooner leaves from Mana Island and the company uses a high-speed catamaran get guests there from Viti Levu.

By Gayle Keck , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Keph Senett
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Island Hopping

Operating under the name Awesome Adventures Fiji, this company offers a convenient way to see more of the region: island-hopping passes. Each pass, which ranges from 5 to 21 days, allows one "hop" per day. All travel is on their fully-outfitted high-speed catamaran.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points