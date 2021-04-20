South Rim Jeep Safari

Where are you going?
FlyTheCanyon For the Experience of A Lifetime

So, about that time I took a scenic flight over the Grand Canyon with the folks from #FlyTheCanyon… Once-in-a-lifetime, bucket list experience? Totally. Spellbinding, otherworldly terrain? Check. One more reason my friends and family don’t want to talk to me? You know it. I’m a lucky fella to have the job that I have, and I know it. This tour with the good folks at Go Ahead just served to drive that fact home further that exploring this spectacular country is one of the finest things you could ever do.

Flash Parker traveled on Go Ahead’s U.S. National Parks tour as part of AFAR’s partnership with the United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, and peace-of-mind to destinations across the globe. For more on Flash’s journey, visit the USTOA Blog.
By Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador

