Located on the south shore of Falmouth Harbour, South Point Antigua sits at the heart of Antigua’s robust sailing scene, just steps from the Antigua Yacht Club. One- and two-bedroom suites have a contemporary beach house style, with kitchens and dining rooms, spacious verandas, and walk-in closets. The hotel restaurant serves a mix of Asian and Mediterranean flavors using farm-to-table ingredients and local seafood, and the harbor-front lounge is a popular gathering spot to sip rum drinks with the yachting crowd.