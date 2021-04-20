Where are you going?
South Point Antigua

English Harbour, St. Paul, Antigua and Barbuda
The two-year-old South Point brings the design hotel concept to the lively heart of Antigua, near the best bars and restaurants and historic Nelson’s Dockyard. Each of the 23 one- and two- bedroom suites has sea views and a full kitchen. 
By Ann Abel , AFAR Contributor

Located on the south shore of Falmouth Harbour, South Point Antigua sits at the heart of Antigua’s robust sailing scene, just steps from the Antigua Yacht Club. One- and two-bedroom suites have a contemporary beach house style, with kitchens and dining rooms, spacious verandas, and walk-in closets. The hotel restaurant serves a mix of Asian and Mediterranean flavors using farm-to-table ingredients and local seafood, and the harbor-front lounge is a popular gathering spot to sip rum drinks with the yachting crowd.

