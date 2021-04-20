Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

South Platte River Greenway

1855 S Pearl St #40, Denver, CO 80210, USA
Website
| +1 303-455-7109
Biking and Running Trails in Downtown Denver Denver Colorado United States

Biking and Running Trails in Downtown Denver

Colorado is known for being one of the most active states in all of America, and that proves true even in the downtown areas of its Capitol city, Denver.

Just a few minute walk from downtown and my stay at the Renaissance Denver Downtown, I headed towards the Lower Highlands neighborhood and came across the South Platte River Greenway, full of fitness enthusiasts enjoying the last bits of fall.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points