South Platte River Greenway 1855 S Pearl St #40, Denver, CO 80210, USA

Biking and Running Trails in Downtown Denver Colorado is known for being one of the most active states in all of America, and that proves true even in the downtown areas of its Capitol city, Denver.



Just a few minute walk from downtown and my stay at the Renaissance Denver Downtown, I headed towards the Lower Highlands neighborhood and came across the South Platte River Greenway, full of fitness enthusiasts enjoying the last bits of fall.