Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

South Park

South Park, San Diego, CA, USA
Website
Hip neighborhood in San Diego San Diego California United States

Hip neighborhood in San Diego

The South Park neighborhood in San Diego is quickly becoming the hip place to hang out, eat and/or do some shopping. Check out the activity at the Whistle Stop bar- http://www.whistlestopbar.com/ or chill out with the locals at the AC Lounge- http://airconditionedlounge.com/

Find great books, fiber craft materials and gifts at- http://grove.lucyslist.net/

Get your hands dirty at a pottery class at Plum Pottery- http://www.yelp.com/biz/plum-pottery-san-diego

If you're hungry, enjoy the fare in a unique setting at Alchemy- http://alchemysandiego.com/ Or check out the food truck Mariscos German for some fabulous fish tacos- http://www.yelp.com/biz/mariscos-german-san-diego-5 Or the empanadas from the SoulCal food truck- http://www.soulcalfoodtruck.com/

For shopping- check out Mad Madge for cool vintage clothing- http://www.badmadge.com/retail-store.html Get a unique gift at Fuchsia Design- http://www.yelp.com/biz/fuchsia-design-studio-san-diego

If you've got a day to goof around in San Diego, I recommend parking your car and walking around South Park- who knows what you'll find?
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points