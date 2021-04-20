South Park
South Park, San Diego, CA, USA
Hip neighborhood in San DiegoThe South Park neighborhood in San Diego is quickly becoming the hip place to hang out, eat and/or do some shopping. Check out the activity at the Whistle Stop bar- http://www.whistlestopbar.com/ or chill out with the locals at the AC Lounge- http://airconditionedlounge.com/
Find great books, fiber craft materials and gifts at- http://grove.lucyslist.net/
Get your hands dirty at a pottery class at Plum Pottery- http://www.yelp.com/biz/plum-pottery-san-diego
If you're hungry, enjoy the fare in a unique setting at Alchemy- http://alchemysandiego.com/ Or check out the food truck Mariscos German for some fabulous fish tacos- http://www.yelp.com/biz/mariscos-german-san-diego-5 Or the empanadas from the SoulCal food truck- http://www.soulcalfoodtruck.com/
For shopping- check out Mad Madge for cool vintage clothing- http://www.badmadge.com/retail-store.html Get a unique gift at Fuchsia Design- http://www.yelp.com/biz/fuchsia-design-studio-san-diego
If you've got a day to goof around in San Diego, I recommend parking your car and walking around South Park- who knows what you'll find?