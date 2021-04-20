South Mumbai Jamshedji Tata Road, Churchgate, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400020, India

Spend the Day in South Mumbai Most of Mumbai’s historic sites are studded around the South Mumbai area. There is much to see and do here: from bazaars to museums, to galleries, to historic landmarks.



You can take a tour of the city’s Victorian architecture, from the Gateway of India to the spectacular CST Railway Station. Or soak in the city’s art, particularly at Jehangir Art Gallery and the National Gallery of Modern Art. Or simply walk around the lanes and by lanes, past the sea, and through the sea of humanity—there is no better way to see this city.

