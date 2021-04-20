Where are you going?
South Kona Farms

88-2636 Papa Homestead Rd, Captain Cook, HI 96704, USA
Website
| +1 808-328-2328
Kona Coffee Snow Captain Cook Hawaii United States

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Kona Coffee Snow

For a different view of coffee, visit the Big Island in February and March when the coffee plants are blossoming in white.

Called Kona "snow" by some, the plants are covered with the beautiful white flowers that precede the arrival of the valuable coffee cherries.

Every coffee farm goes through the blossoming process. This photo was taken in the area south of Kona.

By Andrea Rip , AFAR Local Expert

