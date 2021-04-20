South Kona Farms
Kona Coffee SnowFor a different view of coffee, visit the Big Island in February and March when the coffee plants are blossoming in white.
Called Kona "snow" by some, the plants are covered with the beautiful white flowers that precede the arrival of the valuable coffee cherries.
Every coffee farm goes through the blossoming process. This photo was taken in the area south of Kona.