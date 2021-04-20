A Florida Barrier Island Beach

South Hutchinson Island on Florida's east coast has one beautiful beach after another - just a string of gorgeous tropical sites. Some of the beaches are staffed by lifeguards while others are not. Usually the lifeguarded beaches have bathroom facilities and some have cafes or a snack shack. There is usually parking available.



In-season the beaches are naturally very popular but if one is too crowded, just try the next up the coast. They are fairly near each other.



I constantly try new spots even though I have my favorites. Some days, I'll be the only one on a stretch of beach. I walk along and hear birds singing, water rushing back and forth, and waves crashing on the rocks along the shore. It feels like the world belongs to me.



On other days, I want to meet friends or be on a beautiful crowded beach.



The choice depends on my mood.



Hutchinson Island and gorgeous beaches just go together.



