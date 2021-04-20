South Hutchinson Island
A Sea Turtle CrawlThese are the tracks of a sea turtle. She slowly made her way up to dry sand on the beach. After spending hours using her flippers to make a hole in the sand, she laid her eggs.
She then crawled her way back to the sea and will return next year to this approximate area to repeat the process.
If you see a nest in this area that is not roped off or is not tagged, call the Florida Oceanographic Coastal Center and report it. (772) 225 0505
The Center also offers Sea Turtle Tours during the nesting season.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
A Florida Barrier Island Beach
South Hutchinson Island on Florida's east coast has one beautiful beach after another - just a string of gorgeous tropical sites. Some of the beaches are staffed by lifeguards while others are not. Usually the lifeguarded beaches have bathroom facilities and some have cafes or a snack shack. There is usually parking available.
In-season the beaches are naturally very popular but if one is too crowded, just try the next up the coast. They are fairly near each other.
I constantly try new spots even though I have my favorites. Some days, I'll be the only one on a stretch of beach. I walk along and hear birds singing, water rushing back and forth, and waves crashing on the rocks along the shore. It feels like the world belongs to me.
On other days, I want to meet friends or be on a beautiful crowded beach.
The choice depends on my mood.
Hutchinson Island and gorgeous beaches just go together.
