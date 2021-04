South Harbour South Harbour, 00130 Helsinki, Finland

Helsinki at Midnight in July Cruising the Baltic in the middle of summer is an experience not to be forgotten. We had the opportunity to dock in the South Harbor, which is conveniently located within walking distance of the city's center. This is a view looking north toward the Helsinki Cathedral. A truly sublime experience to sit on the ship and just gaze out at the peaceful city. During the day, check out the bustling market, and for dinner eat at Gaijin.