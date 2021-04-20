Where are you going?
South Florida Diving Headquarters

125 N Riverside Dr, Pompano Beach, FL 33062, USA
| +1 954-783-2299
Sun - Sat 7am - 5pm

Drift Dive or Snorkel Along the SE Florida Reef Tract

Board a 45-foot catamaran or a small, private charter and dive into the blue Atlantic to swim and interact with marine wildlife.

For those interested in snorkeling, the South East Florida Reef Tract goes from Miami to Palm beach. There's about 23 miles in the middle of the tract, with over 100 wreck sites. Throughout your adventure, you'll be able to see hundreds of species in the natural habitat.

For divers, the combination of prevailing currents running parallel to this shoreline creates a fantastic opportunity to explore the reef tract by drift diving. You'll start on one end of the reef and naturally drift toward the other.

By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

