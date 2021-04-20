Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

South Edison

17 S Edison St, Montauk, NY 11954, USA
Website
| +1 631-668-4200
Fresh off the Boat in Montauk Montauk New York United States

More info

Thur - Mon 5pm - 10pm

Fresh off the Boat in Montauk

South Edison never disappoints, with an always-reliable selection of oysters and the best raw bar in town. Their porgy a la plancha is a vision on a plate prepared with maitake mushroom, corn purée, jalapeño and micro ruby radish. Other standouts include olive oil braised baby octopus tacos and fluke sashimi with plum chili jam and smoked seat salt. To drink, my Montauk Mojito with mint and berry puree went down just a little too easy. The check arrives in a cute red tin surrounded by fresh saltwater taffy — which somehow helps to soften the blow.

By Michelle Summerville , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points