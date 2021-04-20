Fresh off the Boat in Montauk
South Edison never disappoints, with an always-reliable selection of oysters and the best raw bar in town. Their porgy a la plancha is a vision on a plate prepared with maitake mushroom, corn purée, jalapeño and micro ruby radish. Other standouts include olive oil braised baby octopus tacos and fluke sashimi with plum chili jam and smoked seat salt. To drink, my Montauk Mojito with mint and berry puree went down just a little too easy. The check arrives in a cute red tin surrounded by fresh saltwater taffy — which somehow helps to soften the blow.