Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

South Beauty

28 Taojiang Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Website
An Elegant Taste of Sichuan Shanghai China

An Elegant Taste of Sichuan

This chili-infused chain has the glam of an upscale restaurant, and while it holds true to the essence of Sichuan's spicy cuisine, they've done a good job toning down the blistering chili that can overpower the region's delicious fare.

The presentation is well done, the food is delicious and the menu has full-color pictures and English descriptions (which, arguably, are more hilarious than they are helpful).

Eat here for a little heat and a lot of flavor in a sleek setting.
By Christy Campbell , AFAR Local Expert
Original mo shanghai.jpg?1474849697?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points