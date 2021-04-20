South Beauty 28 Taojiang Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China

An Elegant Taste of Sichuan This chili-infused chain has the glam of an upscale restaurant, and while it holds true to the essence of Sichuan's spicy cuisine, they've done a good job toning down the blistering chili that can overpower the region's delicious fare.



The presentation is well done, the food is delicious and the menu has full-color pictures and English descriptions (which, arguably, are more hilarious than they are helpful).



Eat here for a little heat and a lot of flavor in a sleek setting.