South Bank Parkland Stanley St Plaza, South Brisbane QLD 4101, Australia

More info Sun - Sat 5am - 12am

Sunny Southbank Ahh Southbank. Home to the ferris wheel of questionable importance, hordes of tourists, lively markets, the mouth watering Max Brenner ( is it ever not busy?!), the cheap as chips Southbank cineplex, the man made Streets Beach, more restaurants, bars & cafes than you can poke a stick at from cheap & cheerful to haute cuisine, playgrounds for the young at heart, the piazza, the annual host of Buddha's birthday celebrations and a beautiful stroll along the Brisbane River.



Often crowded ( although, "crowded" by Australian standards is really not that crowded at all) but always cheerful.



Note: Ignore the date in the bottom right hand corner. My camera malfunctioned and it seems I didn't reset the date. Oops!