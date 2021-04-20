South Bank Parkland
Stanley St Plaza, South Brisbane QLD 4101, Australia
| +61 7 3029 1797
More info
Sun - Sat 5am - 12am
Sunny SouthbankAhh Southbank. Home to the ferris wheel of questionable importance, hordes of tourists, lively markets, the mouth watering Max Brenner ( is it ever not busy?!), the cheap as chips Southbank cineplex, the man made Streets Beach, more restaurants, bars & cafes than you can poke a stick at from cheap & cheerful to haute cuisine, playgrounds for the young at heart, the piazza, the annual host of Buddha's birthday celebrations and a beautiful stroll along the Brisbane River.
Often crowded ( although, "crowded" by Australian standards is really not that crowded at all) but always cheerful.
Note: Ignore the date in the bottom right hand corner. My camera malfunctioned and it seems I didn't reset the date. Oops!
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Happy Birthday Buddha!
Nowhere in Brisbane gets into the swing of celebrating Buddha's birthday quite like Southbank does. The next Buddha's Birthday celebration is May 6-13, 2013.
Southbank is home to many celebrations, the biggest, Brisbane's annual Riverfire - a night the city stops to enjoy spectacular fireworks over the Brisbane River. Southbank is a great vantage point, but be prepared for crowds!
Southbank is home to many celebrations, the biggest, Brisbane's annual Riverfire - a night the city stops to enjoy spectacular fireworks over the Brisbane River. Southbank is a great vantage point, but be prepared for crowds!