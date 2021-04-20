Where are you going?
South Bank Parkland

Stanley St Plaza, South Brisbane QLD 4101, Australia
Website
| +61 7 3029 1797
Sun - Sat 5am - 12am

Sunny Southbank

Ahh Southbank. Home to the ferris wheel of questionable importance, hordes of tourists, lively markets, the mouth watering Max Brenner ( is it ever not busy?!), the cheap as chips Southbank cineplex, the man made Streets Beach, more restaurants, bars & cafes than you can poke a stick at from cheap & cheerful to haute cuisine, playgrounds for the young at heart, the piazza, the annual host of Buddha's birthday celebrations and a beautiful stroll along the Brisbane River.

Often crowded ( although, "crowded" by Australian standards is really not that crowded at all) but always cheerful.

Note: Ignore the date in the bottom right hand corner. My camera malfunctioned and it seems I didn't reset the date. Oops!
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

Genevieve
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Happy Birthday Buddha!

Nowhere in Brisbane gets into the swing of celebrating Buddha's birthday quite like Southbank does. The next Buddha's Birthday celebration is May 6-13, 2013.
Southbank is home to many celebrations, the biggest, Brisbane's annual Riverfire - a night the city stops to enjoy spectacular fireworks over the Brisbane River. Southbank is a great vantage point, but be prepared for crowds!

