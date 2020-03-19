Souq Waqif
Guided Tour of Souq Waqif with Embrace DohaWalking through the Souq with a local was my most heart and soul warming experience in Qatar.
Amal Al-Shammari, born and raised in Doha, met us at the entrance of Souq Waqif. She walked us through all corners of the market and introduced us to sweets, herbs, perfumes, you name it. Knowledgeable, charming, and fun, Amal answered all questions thrown at her, that, to be perfectly honest, didn't all have to do with our immediate experience at the Souq. It was one of those truly authentic experiences that we, at AFAR, describe as 'getting off the tour bus and sitting at someone's kitchen table'. For the first time in Qatar, I felt that I caught a glimpse of the depth of Qatari customs and life. It was very cool.
Amal Al-Shammari comes from a big traditional family of Bedouin heritage. She works in a leadership position at a local oil and gas company, and founded Embrace Doha , a company that aims to bridge the cultural divide between east and west in Qatar. Embrace Doha can help you experience Qatar away from the obvious, just get in touch with them.
Visa & Free Stopover Program
Qatar is visa free since 2017 for more than 80 nationalities, you can find more information here. The +Qatar program is also running in 2018 giving the opportunity for Qatar Airways passengers to explore Qatar with a range of stopover options including a free hotel stay (!!) or two-night stay for $100, click here for more info.