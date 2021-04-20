Sounds of Silence

For Stories of the Night Sky The way I look at it, whenever you leave the house, you should be after the adventure of a lifetime. And every now and then, that type of adventure looks back down at you from the night sky and winks. The Sounds of Silence experience put on by Ayers Rock Resort is of the variety you never forget, and the sort of thing you'd talk about incessantly – if you weren't supposed to be quiet, and all.



The adventure begins with happy hour cocktails and canapes on an Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park viewing platform, perfectly positioned for beautiful sunset views of Uluru (Ayers Rock). Traditional Aboriginal dances accompany dinner's first course, while the night is capped with a star talk, hosted by a Sounds of Silence stargazer. You can even add an extra element of awesome to this adventure by arriving to the Sounds of Silence dinner party on a camel, with rides and tours provided by Uluru Camel Tours.



Flash Parker traveled to Australia’s Northern Territory courtesy of Tourism Northern Territory and Goway Travel. His highlights are part of AFAR's partnership with The United States Tour Operator Association (USTOA), whose members provide travelers with unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations across the entire globe. See more about Flash’s trip at the USTOA blog - http://ustoa.com/blog/category/afar/