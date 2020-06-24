Soul De Cuba Cafe

Best Cuban in Honolulu
An unexpected ethnic cuisine in Honolulu
can be found at Soul de Cuba. Not only is a taste of Cuba available, but the restaurant serves up amazing food! My favorite lunch item is the pan con bistec - a simple beef sandwich with just the right amount of Cuban flavor. Soul de Cuba has an exotic drink menu, and if you prefer a drink sans alcohol, give their virgin mojito a try! If a pick-me-up is in order, the Cuban coffee is an excellent velvety small cup of strong coffee that will hold you over for the entire afternoon.