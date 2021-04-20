Souk Cuisine Marrakesh, Morocco

Get Cooking in Marrakech The best part of Souk Cuisine's day-long cooking classes is shopping for ingredients in the bustling markets of Marrakech. As soon as you meet the program's organizer, Gemma, she hands you a shopping bag and just enough Moroccan Dirhams to purchase your assigned goods.



You'll spend the next two hours sifting through piles of vegetables, haggling with spice vendors, and filling your bag with everything that will become your mid-day meal.



The second part of the day is spent at a lovely riad called Chambres D'Amis, where Gemma and three local ladies will lead you and your classmates through a well-organized set of recipes. After the work is done, everyone gathers on the terrace to enjoy the fruits of their labors.



I took this class for two consecutive days, and honestly, one day would have been sufficient. While I'd hoped the program would be progressive, it was not. The second day was also quite overbooked (the website promises a maximum number of people at 14, but that day packed in a cumbersome 21!), which made it hard to learn anything substantial.



That being said, Souk Cuisine (http://soukcuisine.com) is a unique and joyful way to learn how to whip up a tagine, make a couscous meal, and taste some true Moroccan flavors.



It's a perfect program for group bonding and for meeting new people, and it will give you a peek into Morocco's amazing culture.

