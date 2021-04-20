Soufrière-Scott’s Head Marine Reserve

At the southern tip of Dominica, where the calm Caribbean meets the turbulent Atlantic, you’ll find the Soufrière-Scott’s Head Marine Reserve. Set in an extinct volcanic crater, the watery reserve features a fish nursery as well as distinct areas for recreation and fishing. It’s also considered one of the top ten diving destinations in the world, with everything from expansive coral reefs to active underwater fumaroles and huge pinnacles rising from the sea bed. From the headland, you can even enjoy sweeping views of the neighboring island of Martinique across the sea.