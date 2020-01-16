Sotto
Looking to sneak away from the typical nightlife crowds? Duck into Sotto, a sleek, subterranean speakeasy that’s committed to keeping the spirit of jazz alive in the District. The blue glow of the intimate stage at the far end pulls you through the dimly-lit, long, narrow space. Get cozy at the gorgeous wooden bar, which is made from a single tree, or lock down a stage-side table to immerse yourself in some of city’s best live soul and jazz. The scent of wood-fired pizza regularly wafts through the air as dinner and late-night orders arrive from the shared menu with the Tuscan restaurant upstairs, Ghibellina. Only open Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Sotto’s low-key lounge vibe is a refreshing alternative to the area’s rowdier bar scene.