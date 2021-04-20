Sossusvlei Sossusvlei, Namibia

Unbelievable beauty in absolute desolation No trip to Namibia is complete without a visit to see the amazing sand dunes of Sossusvlei in the Namib Desert. Be sure to go before sun-up so that you are there for the sunrise. The sun rising behind the dunes turns them into the most amazing shades of apricot. The contrast of the orange sand with the purple shades caused from the shadows is absolutely stunning. For such a desolate, unforgiving environment, the beauty was unparalleled.