Sossusvlei

Sossusvlei, Namibia
Namib Desert, Hardap, Namibia
Namib Desert Hardap Namibia
Unbelievable beauty in absolute desolation Hardap Namibia
Namib Desert Hardap Namibia

Unbelievable beauty in absolute desolation

No trip to Namibia is complete without a visit to see the amazing sand dunes of Sossusvlei in the Namib Desert. Be sure to go before sun-up so that you are there for the sunrise. The sun rising behind the dunes turns them into the most amazing shades of apricot. The contrast of the orange sand with the purple shades caused from the shadows is absolutely stunning. For such a desolate, unforgiving environment, the beauty was unparalleled.
By Mark Gross

Rona Zevin
about 4 years ago

Namib Desert

Incredible beautiful place like no other in the world. In early morning, the dunes make amazing shapes.

