Sossusvlei
Sossusvlei, Namibia
Sossusvlei sunriseOur overlander truck raced to the Sossusvlei park gate to make the sunrise open. This morning's goal - to walk Namibia's Dune 45 and witness the play of sun and shadows over the awe-inspriring red sand dunes at daybreak. In our hurry we stopped, jumping out to capture this equally breathtaking moment.
almost 7 years ago
Climbing our mountain
Half covered by nightime shadow, half by waking sun, the walk up Dune 45 was magical, and, due to an abundance of rainfall in previous months our red desert scenery was dotted with green