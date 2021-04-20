Sossusvlei Sossusvlei, Namibia

Sossusvlei sunrise Our overlander truck raced to the Sossusvlei park gate to make the sunrise open. This morning's goal - to walk Namibia's Dune 45 and witness the play of sun and shadows over the awe-inspriring red sand dunes at daybreak. In our hurry we stopped, jumping out to capture this equally breathtaking moment.