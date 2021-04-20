Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sossusvlei

Sossusvlei, Namibia
Sossusvlei sunrise Hardap Namibia
Climbing our mountain Hardap Namibia
Sossusvlei sunrise Hardap Namibia
Climbing our mountain Hardap Namibia

Sossusvlei sunrise

Our overlander truck raced to the Sossusvlei park gate to make the sunrise open. This morning's goal - to walk Namibia's Dune 45 and witness the play of sun and shadows over the awe-inspriring red sand dunes at daybreak. In our hurry we stopped, jumping out to capture this equally breathtaking moment.
By Janice Nason

More Recommendations

Janice Nason
almost 7 years ago

Climbing our mountain

Half covered by nightime shadow, half by waking sun, the walk up Dune 45 was magical, and, due to an abundance of rainfall in previous months our red desert scenery was dotted with green

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30