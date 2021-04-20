Sortis Hotel, Spa & Casino
This Autograph Collection Hotel has 391 rooms and suites—an exceptional number for its financial district location. Neither size nor style are compromised, however, as even the lowest tier accommodations are a spacious 485 square feet with wall-to-wall soundproof windows and a minimalist-chic design scheme. For a truly luxurious stay, opt for one of the 860-square-foot modern lofts, which feature exposed red brick accent walls, or the 2,100-square-foot apartments, which include large dining tables, work desks, and plush sofas and armchairs. The hotel has four restaurants and bars, including a steakhouse that cooks prime cuts over hot stone, and a Veuve Clicquot champagne lounge. The on-site casino—the largest in the country—hosts high-stakes blackjack and more than 400 slot machines.