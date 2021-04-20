Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Sortis Hotel, Spa & Casino

Calle 56 y 57 Este, Panamá, Panama
Website
| +507 398-8888
Sortis Hotel, Spa & Casino Panama City Panama
Sortis Hotel, Spa & Casino Panama City Panama
Sortis Hotel, Spa & Casino Panama City Panama
Sortis Hotel, Spa & Casino Panama City Panama

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 10am

Sortis Hotel, Spa & Casino

This Autograph Collection Hotel has 391 rooms and suites—an exceptional number for its financial district location. Neither size nor style are compromised, however, as even the lowest tier accommodations are a spacious 485 square feet with wall-to-wall soundproof windows and a minimalist-chic design scheme. For a truly luxurious stay, opt for one of the 860-square-foot modern lofts, which feature exposed red brick accent walls, or the 2,100-square-foot apartments, which include large dining tables, work desks, and plush sofas and armchairs. The hotel has four restaurants and bars, including a steakhouse that cooks prime cuts over hot stone, and a Veuve Clicquot champagne lounge. The on-site casino—the largest in the country—hosts high-stakes blackjack and more than 400 slot machines.
By Ratha Tep , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points