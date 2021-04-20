Where are you going?
Olive Oil Runs in My Veins Sorrento Italy

Olive oil is the life blood of Italy as if it flows through the rivers and roads throughout the entire country. If you get the chance, stop by an olive oil factory and see how it's done. During pressing season each fall, barrels filled with millions of green and purple olives sit in wait to be smashed and flavored.

We hired a driver from Naples to Sorrento in the Amalfi Coast who offered us a surprise stop at the Frantoio Gargiulo Olive Oil Factory. Check it out if you're in the neighborhood. The best part - samples.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

