Sorrento Grill

2443 Centreville Rd, Herndon, VA 20171, USA
Website
| +1 703-793-8030
A Taste of the Mediterranean Herndon Virginia United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 9pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 9pm

A Taste of the Mediterranean

Between its two dining rooms, Sorrento offers all the ingredients for a fun evening out. Start on the Sorrento Grill side, where you can feast on stuffed grape leaves, red pepper hummus, a variety of meat kabobs, and fresh pita baked in a traditional clay oven. After finishing a piece of sticky-sweet baklava, head over to the Corner Café. On this side, you can unwind with a Mediterranean margarita and smoke hookah in a myriad of flavors. For entertainment the bar and lounge offers karaoke and sometimes hosts bands and DJs. Check Sorrento’s website for upcoming events, which may include belly dance nights or a Persian music show.

By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

