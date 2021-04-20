A Taste of the Mediterranean
Between its two dining rooms, Sorrento offers all the ingredients for a fun evening out. Start on the Sorrento Grill side, where you can feast on stuffed grape leaves, red pepper hummus, a variety of meat kabobs, and fresh pita baked in a traditional clay oven. After finishing a piece of sticky-sweet baklava, head over to the Corner Café. On this side, you can unwind with a Mediterranean margarita and smoke hookah in a myriad of flavors. For entertainment the bar and lounge offers karaoke and sometimes hosts bands and DJs. Check Sorrento’s website for upcoming events, which may include belly dance nights or a Persian music show.