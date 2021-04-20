Soprarno Suites
Via Maggio 35, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
| +39 055 046 8718
Stylish home-from-home in the OltrarnoOpened in late summer 2014, Soprarno Suites is a stylish-yet-homely ‘Residenza d’Epoca’ housed in a 16th-century palazzo in Florence’s boho-chic Oltrarno neighbourhood and, to my mind, one of the nicest small hotels in Florence. It is owned and run by calligrapher and graphic designer Betty Soldi and her lawyer husband Matteo Perduca who have filled the rooms with an intriguing collection of salvaged and re-conditioned furniture and objects. The 11 bedrooms and suites – some huge with lofty, frescoed ceilings and in-room tubs – have oak floors, beautiful bathrooms and thoughtful extras such as electric kettles for making tea and coffee, notebooks and shopping bags. At breakfast, you sit round communal tables for excellent prosciutto, fruit salad, warm croissants and proper ‘moka’ coffee: there’s gentle jazz playing in the background and a library of travel and food books to browse with your second cup of coffee.
Photo by Ilaria Costanzo, courtesy of Soprarno Suites