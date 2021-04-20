Soper's Hole
British Virgin Islands
| +1 284-495-8015
More info
Sun - Sat 7am - 2pm
Beautiful, Serene Tortola in the British Virgin IslandsWhile I was staying on St. Thomas, USVI, I took the ferry over to the gorgeous British Virgin Island of Tortola.
Tortola, the capital island of the British Virgins, is also the largest island of the group.
The island of Tortola is known for its quiet, white-sand beaches and its outstanding natural beauty.
One well-known beach is Cane Garden Bay.There are many activities to enjoy there. Swimming, snorkeling, and windsurfing are popular. Hiking the high hills was fun for me.
Road Town offers a choice of many shops and restaurants. Most of the restaurants offer typical Caribbean fare.
I stoppped in at Pusser's bar ( at Soper's Hole ) for one of their famous rum punches. Was it delicious! Don't skip this stop.
Tortola is clean and beautiful. The residents are friendly and helpful. The weather is fantastic.
There is ferry service to Tortola from St. John or St. Thomas. The ferry stops at West End.
Before I hopped on the ferry for the ride back to St. Thomas, I did a little shopping for some fun souvenirs.
The ferry ride lets you admire the beauty of the near-by islands and the turquoise and teal waters of the Caribbean.
For info:www.britishvirginislands.com or
info@bestofbvi.com