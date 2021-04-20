Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Soowon Galbi

856 Vermont Ave B, Los Angeles, CA 90005, USA
Website
| +1 213-365-9292
Korean Barbecue Meat Feast Los Angeles California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 11:30am - 10:30pm

Korean Barbecue Meat Feast

Smack in the middle of Los Angeles, Korea Town has long been known as the hub of Korean culture in California. Of course, Korean cuisine is a very important part of this culture, and this is what Soowon Galbi does very well.

Let me me start by saying that a Korean barbecue is a very traditional family ritual, and should not be taken lightly (or without hunger, for that matter)! It is a social event, and one that takes it time, leaving you to free to talk to your neighbors around the grill.

Placed in the center of the table, the grill is rapidly covered in the So Won Gang Galbi—the house specialty made up of large beef short ribs in the house signature marinade. I closed my eyes in satisfaction as the Kkot Sal—marbled sliced beef rib eye—just melted in my mouth.

Even though their names can be difficult to pronounce, Banchan are an array of side dishes spiced with red pepper flakes, sesame oil, garlic, and fermented soybean paste—together with the barbecue, these side dishes are the perfect addition to this taste bud-indulging moment.

And let's not forget the Soju, a distilled beverage similar to vodka, but native to Korea. It needs to be poured by a fellow diner at your table, with the left hand over the wrist of the right pouring hand.
By Nelson Carvalheiro , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points