Eat a Locavore Feast at the Sooke Harbour House
Worth the drive, this unassuming little restaurant is probably one of the most influential in B.C., owing to its early adoption of a menu that’s rooted in fresh, local, seasonal, and organic produce. Everything you eat here is foraged wild, picked daily from the garden, or caught fresh from the ocean, and all meat is organically and ethically raised. The menu changes each day depending on what’s available. Splurge on a tasting menu and experience the best that the Southwestern Coast of Vancouver
Island has to offer.