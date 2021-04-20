Where are you going?
Sooke Harbour House

1528 Whiffen Spit Road, Sooke, BC V9Z 0T4, Canada
Website
| +1 250-642-3421
Eat a Locavore Feast at the Sooke Harbour House Sooke Canada

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 10pm

Worth the drive, this unassuming little restaurant is probably one of the most influential in B.C., owing to its early adoption of a menu that’s rooted in fresh, local, seasonal, and organic produce. Everything you eat here is foraged wild, picked daily from the garden, or caught fresh from the ocean, and all meat is organically and ethically raised. The menu changes each day depending on what’s available. Splurge on a tasting menu and experience the best that the Southwestern Coast of Vancouver Island has to offer.
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

