Sony Center
Potsdamer Straße 4, 10785 Berlin, Germany
+49 30 419555000
Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm
Sunshine and SailsThe Sony Center at the Potsdamer Platz has a "ceiling" that's a work of art. Walk inside this building on a sunny day, and you'll be greeted by a center flooded with warm sunshine—and reflections of the steel-and-textile ceiling on nearly every glass surface around you.
There are several restaurants, a movie theater, and a Lego store here too.
Sony Center for a Rainy Day
The Sony Center Berlin is a futuristic building containing a mix of shops, restaurants, a conference centre, hotel rooms, rented suites and condominiums (I could see myself living here), offices, art and film museums, cinemas, an IMAX theater, a small version of Legoland, and a “Sony Style” store. If you’re sightseeing in Berlin and it’s a rainy day, this is the place to go.
What to do for Fun in Berlin: http://bit.ly/18OBQPT
