Sony Center Potsdamer Straße 4, 10785 Berlin, Germany

More info Mon - Sat 11am - 7pm

Sunshine and Sails The Sony Center at the Potsdamer Platz has a "ceiling" that's a work of art. Walk inside this building on a sunny day, and you'll be greeted by a center flooded with warm sunshine—and reflections of the steel-and-textile ceiling on nearly every glass surface around you.



There are several restaurants, a movie theater, and a Lego store here too.