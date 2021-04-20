Sonoma Sonoma, CA 95476, USA

Stayin' in Sonoma Personally, I think this looks like a set from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, but alas, it's not. This is actually a common area at the oh-so-enchanting Cottage Inn and Spa located in downtown Sonoma. Surrounded by over 200 wineries, this little bed and breakfast is the perfect place to make your home base while sipping on some of California's finest grape juice. The Cottage Inn boasts seven unique rooms, each with their own particular character and flair. Amenities range from jacuzzi tubs and fireplaces, to private patios and tranquil sitting areas like the one pictured above. You will also be greeted every morning with a basket of freshly baked bread sitting just outside your front door. You are also a mere stone's throw from the center of town, which has a fantastic selection of restaurants, tasting rooms, chocolate and cheese stores, and live music on certain nights. After venturing out into the vineyards of Sonoma, the Cottage Inn is the ideal spot to regroup and refresh before getting up and doing it all again the next day.