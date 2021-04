Blast Off at Sonic Boom

Sonic Boom Records is a large, dog-friendly independent music store on Ballard’s main shopping stretch. They have new and used CDs and vinyl for the collectors, and the knowledgeable staff is happy to help you find whatever you’re looking for. They have lots of all-ages in-store performances, and best of all, you can buy tickets there to a variety of venues around Seattle with no extra service charges. Fun T-shirts, too, that make a great gift for your favorite audiophile back home.