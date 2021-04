Songbird Coffee & Tea House 2006, 812 N 3rd St, Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

Artsy Tea Room in Phoenix Songbird Coffee & Tea House offers a selection of locally roasted coffees along with black, green, white, and herbal teas—any of which can be iced for a refreshing pick-me-up during the hot summer months. They also display the work of local artists on a rotating basis, so if you like something, take it home with you before it's too late. Further reason to like Songbird is that they do not charge any commission to the artists.