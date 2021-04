Sona Thirteen 13 South St, Morristown, NJ 07960, USA

Sona Thirteen A favorite local hangout of the young and sometimes boisterous, Sona Thirteen is Morristown’s take on the modern Irish pub. This is definitely a beer place, as evidenced by a second bar specializing solely in craft brews. The high ceilings and exposed brick lend Sona a stark, minimalist charm. Tuesday is quiz night, so come prepared.