Somorrostro
11 Calle Sant Carles
| +34 932 25 00 10
More info
Sun - Wed 1pm - 10:45pm
Thur 1pm - 11:45pm
Fri, Sat 1pm - 11:15pm
Play outdoors one of the best-known beaches in BarcelonaOnce home to the shanty-town of Somorrostro, Somorrostro beach is 522 meters of handicap accessible beach easily accessed from pretty much anywhere in Barcelona via a bus, metro, or bike (including Barcelona's public bike service, biking).
While this is not the beach for meditation or other "quiet" activities, it's a great place to play outdoors and soak up the sun without leaving the city proper.
Metro stop: Barceloneta or Cuitadella
Tram: Cuitdella-Vila Olímpica