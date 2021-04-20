Where are you going?
Somorrostro

11 Calle Sant Carles
Website
| +34 932 25 00 10
Play outdoors one of the best-known beaches in Barcelona Barcelona Spain

Sun - Wed 1pm - 10:45pm
Thur 1pm - 11:45pm
Fri, Sat 1pm - 11:15pm

Once home to the shanty-town of Somorrostro, Somorrostro beach is 522 meters of handicap accessible beach easily accessed from pretty much anywhere in Barcelona via a bus, metro, or bike (including Barcelona's public bike service, biking).

While this is not the beach for meditation or other "quiet" activities, it's a great place to play outdoors and soak up the sun without leaving the city proper.

Metro stop: Barceloneta or Cuitadella
Tram: Cuitdella-Vila Olímpica
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

