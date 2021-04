Play outdoors one of the best-known beaches in Barcelona

Once home to the shanty-town of Somorrostro, Somorrostro beach is 522 meters of handicap accessible beach easily accessed from pretty much anywhere in Barcelona via a bus, metro, or bike (including Barcelona's public bike service, biking).While this is not the beach for meditation or other "quiet" activities, it's a great place to play outdoors and soak up the sun without leaving the city proper.Metro stop: Barceloneta or CuitadellaTram: Cuitdella-Vila Olímpica