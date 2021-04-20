Somewhere
Jl. Raya Seminyak No.24, Seminyak, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 739403
Sun - Sat 10am - 9:30am
Where Did You Get That Shirt?The name Somewhere is probably the most annoying name for a store ever...
"Where did you get your shirt?"
"Somewhere"
"If you don't want to tell me just say"
...but actually it's a really cool place for clothes and accessories for men, women and kids.
They stock lots of local brands and up-and-coming designers so there are lots of unique pieces to get your hands on.
Try out their super soft tshirts and singlets.