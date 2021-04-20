Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

somewhere in the middle of the desert

Pahrump, NV, NV, USA
A Land Coral Round Mountain Nevada United States

A Land Coral

On a road trip from Texas to California, I stopped in Arizona for a sleep. While driving though the lonely and isolated desert roads, headed towards Nevada, I spotted these cactus that reminded me of the Caribbean coral species the Staghorn. Naturally I stopped along the road to photograph it, only to discover after a few quick footsteps that my sandals were then coated in small, urchin-like cactus spines. I quickly snapped a photo before tip-toeing back to my car and trying in vain to remove the spines. The desert is beautiful in a prickly way, but I think I'll keep my Caribbean sea.
By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30