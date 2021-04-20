somewhere in the middle of the desert

A Land Coral
On a road trip from Texas to California, I stopped in Arizona
for a sleep. While driving though the lonely and isolated desert roads, headed towards Nevada, I spotted these cactus that reminded me of the Caribbean coral species the Staghorn. Naturally I stopped along the road to photograph it, only to discover after a few quick footsteps that my sandals were then coated in small, urchin-like cactus spines. I quickly snapped a photo before tip-toeing back to my car and trying in vain to remove the spines. The desert is beautiful in a prickly way, but I think I'll keep my Caribbean sea.